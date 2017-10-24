Eagle-eyed fans spotted something VERY odd in Katie's new Insta video

Queen of social media, Katie Price recently treated fans to a glimpse inside her newly decorated bedroom – and it’s pretty amazing.

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model shared a short video of the luxurious boudoir, which is basically covered top-to-bottom in velour.

We didn’t expect anything less from The Pricey…

Absolutely love my new bedroom @myhomerocksx thanks so much it’s perfect ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

But while we couldn’t stop looking at the incred chandelier hanging from the ceiling, some eagle-eyed fans spotted a couple of photos of her and husband, Kieran Hayler on her dressing table.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And considering KP revealed in August that she was set divorce her hubby – who she share’s Jett, four, and Bunny, three – following claims he’d cheated on her with their nanny, fans were a little confused.

In one of the slideshow shots, the Loose Women panellist showcased a gold framed picture of her, Kieran and one of their children on her beside cabinet.

In another shot, the telly star panned to her very shiny dressing table which featured a loved-up snap of the former pair staring into each others eyes. Hmmm…

And the star’s 1.6million followers were quick to comment on the baffling video, as one wrote: ‘Love it but dunno why you still got keiran on or dressing table’.

MORE: Katie Price reveals plans for a SIXTH baby following split from Kieran Hayler

‘I’m confused are you and Kieran back together?’ another commented.



A third questioned: ‘She still has a pic of her a Kieran???’, while a fourth brutally added: ‘Looks amazing, but the photo of Kieran on the side ruins it!!! Love you Kate’. Ouch!



Katie’s confusing bedroom decor comes after she recently revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage four days before discovering husband Kieran allegedly had a six month affair with their childminder, Nikki Brown. How sad is that?

Although Pricey also recently spoke out about her plans to expand her brood of five, having revealed she’s currently on the hunt for a surrogate in America.

Speaking during an event at Build London last week, the CBB winner said: ‘I’m looking for a surrogate at the moment in America because I want another baby but I don’t want to carry one at the moment’.

Before adding: ‘Well.. you need a man to carry one, you know’.

Well, if there’s one thing we’ve learnt, it’s *never* underestimate The Pricey.