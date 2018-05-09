KP didn't hold back on Instagram

Katie Price isn’t shy when it comes to sharing her life on social media – it’s what she does best…

And once again, the Pricey gave away a little bit too much information on Wednesday when she invited followers to watch her squirm in fear as she had her belly button pierced. Yup. Really.

Broadcasting live from Real Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Burgess Hill, the former glamour model said: ‘Hello everyone, guess where I am? I’m at Real at Burgess Hill. Oh my God I’m going live because I’m such a baby. So I thought I’d show you what I’m having done today, a piercing!’

Letting her fans know what part of her body she was planning on piercing, KP continued: ‘I’m going to have my belly pierced and my ears pierced again so I thought you could watch me in pain again. Oh my God it’s going to hurt.’

The Loose Women star then revealed she’d already had her belly done before, adding: ‘I hate pain. It hurts more than the ear, the belly [does], it hurts. I have to go through three bits of pain.’

As the body piercer came at her with the needle, it’s fair to say Pricey did not keep her cool and things got pretty chaotic.

‘So I’m getting that down there’, the telly star screeched.

‘You’re not piercing me yet? Oh no is it going to hurt.’

Not stopping there, the mum-of-five could be heard breathing heavily as she continued: ‘P*** off. What do you mean? Oh my God I’m going to pass out. Oh it’s going to hurt, look at the size of that needle.

‘Are you taking the p***? Right before you do it, you’re going to have to count me in.’

And the swearing carried on as she yelped: ‘Oh no I’m going to cry, you’re not doing it yet. Oh my f***ing God, oh my God. I am doing it. How quick will you be? OK just count me in.’

But as the needle went into her very toned belly, Katie exclaimed: ‘B****y hell’. Eeeek! Rather her than us.

KP’s latest shocking social media offering comes after she revealed needles were one of her biggest fears.

The CBB winner previously told The Sun she was left traumatised after having four-year-old son Jett, admitting: ‘The baby’s heart rate was also really low. The next thing I know, a nurse is in my room saying: “Get ready now. You have five minutes to shower. You are having C-section soon.”

‘I started panicking. I have a terrible fear of needles and I was dreading the epidural.’