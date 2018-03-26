What was KP wearing?!

After undergoing a face lift earlier this month, Katie Price has been sure to keep the results of her new look under wraps.

And by that, we mean she hasn’t shared a photo without an Instagram filter.

But the former glamour model made a rare public appearance on Sunday to show her support for the British Heart Foundation at a charity football match in Cheltenham.

Although she didn’t exactly slip under the radar, and turned up in a rather bizarre outfit.

Making sure not to show much of her face, the mum-of-five wore a fur hat and scarf, with her long brown hair out and her sunglasses firmly plastered on.

Hiding something, KP?

Strange cover-ups aside, 39-year-old Katie arrived with her children – Princess and Jett – and watched on as husband Kieran Hayler played in the footie game, which saw two teams of celebs go head to head all in the name of charity.

But all eyes were on KP when she came face to face with former nemesis Chris Hughes on the sidelines following their very public spat.



The pair fell out last year after Katie claimed on Twitter that Chris had sent ‘flirty’ texts to her following his appearance on Loose Women – something which he furiously denied in a load of scathing messages.

Things got even more awkward when Chris’ Love Island ex Olivia Attwood later revealed that he HAD sent the CBB star texts while they were still together and that she’d chosen to stand by him.

Despite the war of words, it looks like these two have put the drama behind them as they were spotted in a rather uncomfortable encounter during the footie match, with Katie putting her arm around Chris and seemingly kissing him on the cheek.

If that wasn’t proof enough that these two are on good terms, Chris and KP’s hubby Kieran even shook hands in a friendly embrace during the game.

It seems there are no hard feelings then…