Katie's show isn't back on the road just yet

Katie Price has cancelled one of her live shows at short notice amid a pretty awkward revelation…

The glamour model had been due to take her An Audience with Katie Price tour to Brighton’s Theatre Royal on Sunday but the venue confirmed just two days before that the performance had been axed, though didn’t give a reason for the decision.

However it’s since been reported that the show apparently suffered poor sales, with just 226 of the 952 tickets available purchased by fans – awkward.

Brighton Theatre Royal revealed on their social media pages that they’d be contacting everyone who bought a ticket to refund them.

‘Unfortunately the Producer has had to take the decision to cancel An Audience with Katie Price on Sun 4 March 2018 at Theatre Royal Brighton,’ a statement read. ‘All ticket holders will be refunded in full for their tickets for the show. The Producer apologises profusely for any inconvenience caused.’

Fans of Katie, 39, were left disappointed by the news, with one commenting: ‘Bit of notice would have been nice!’

Others were left annoyed that this comes after Pricey previously postponed the shows late last year.

‘Waste of time, shows utter contempt towards those fans who wanted to see her.. Twice cancelled..,’ one Twitter user wrote.

It comes after the mum-of-five axed another show in Southend last week.

The tour was put off for a while back in October due to circumstances in her personal life, including a scary kidnap plot targeting her 15-year-old son Harvey.

She had also recently faced troubles such as husband Kieran Hayler’s alleged infidelity and the news that mum Amy had been diagnosed with a terminal lung condition.

This all comes after Katie was photographed over the weekend with her head in bandages following a trip to Brussels to undergo a cosmetic procedure to fix previous ‘botched surgery’.

In graphic pictures – obtained by The Sun – Katie’s swollen and bruised face can be seen covered in bloodied bandages and she had drainage tubes on each side of her head to collect blood from her wounds.

The TV star is still scheduled to carry out four more An Audience with Katie Price performances throughout April and May.