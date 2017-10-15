The Loose Women star has faced a scary weekend

Katie Price fans were left disappointed on Saturday night as the mum-of-five announced she had to cancel her show in Manchester last minute due to ‘an urgent family matter involving the police’.

The 39-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that she would be postponing her stage performance; An Audience With… in order to look after her kids.

Katie wrote: ‘Unfortunately I have been left with no choice than to postpone my show in Manchester this evening due to an urgent family matter involving the police and one of my children.’

She added: ‘For all my fans and everyone that has bought tickets to tonight’s show I am sorry to let you down last minute. This is something out of my control. Please contact the box office for more information. KP xxx.’

Although the Loose Women star didn’t give much else away, after fans rushed to ask if she was okay, it’s been reported that the scary family matter concerns her eldest son, Harvey, 14.

Katie – who’s also mum to Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, 4 and Bunny, 3 – allegedly received an email threat from blackmailers demanding £50k or Harvey’s face would be ‘smashed in.’

According to The Sun, they also threatened to release details of an affair they claim her husband, Kieran Hayler was involved in with her friend and also, strangely, demanded an Armani dress.

‘Terrified’ telly star, Katie told the publication: ‘This is clearly a blackmail threat, and I need to be at home with my family.

‘I’ve been through kidnapping threats a few times and it is terrifying – £1million ransoms and stuff. I’ve got panic buttons.’

A source close to Katie continued: ‘This is all the more horrifying for Katie because she has experienced threats against her children before.

‘On three separate occasions she has had to get the police involved.

‘The thought of anyone harming the kids sickens her to the core, and until the police have caught the perpetrator, she feels she just can’t leave them.’

The insider added: ‘Katie is really shaken by this and is hoping against hope that the police catch this person as soon as possible.

‘She knows they will be living in fear until they do.’

Sussex police are now investigating and the email is being taken ‘extremely seriously.’ Here’s hoping this is resolved for KP and her family very soon.