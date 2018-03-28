Katie Price mysteriously cancels ALL of her remaining tour dates

An Evening With Katie Price is off for good

Katie Price has CANCELLED all of the remaining dates on her An Evening With Katie Price tour for an as yet unknown reason.

The mum-of-five had been set to resume the shows in April but one of the venues has now confirmed that none of the performances will be going ahead.

New Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham posted a message to their social media pages on Wednesday reading: ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances the remaining shows of the tour for An Audience with Katie Price have had to be cancelled.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and all ticket holders will be refunded in full. Please contact your point of sale.’

Katie, 39, had been due to do four more shows on the tour.

It comes after she axed a performance in Brighton earlier this month just two days before it was supposed to take place.

And whilst no reason was given for the cancellation, it was awkwardly reported that the show apparently suffered poor sales with just 226 of the 952 tickets available purchased by fans.

She also cancelled a performance in Southend last month.

The news that the tour is now completely off comes after it was previously postponed back in October due to circumstances in Katie’s personal life, including a scary kidnap plot targeting her 15-year-old son Harvey.

She had also recently faced troubles such as husband Kieran Hayler’s alleged infidelity and the news that mum Amy had been diagnosed with a terminal lung condition.

This latest drama comes after Katie underwent corrective surgery to fix a ‘botched’ facelift last month.

The glamour model has been keeping a low profile since the op and has sported a variety of accessories to hide her face whenever she’s been seen out in public.

She’s also been away from the Loose Women panel for quite some time but a spokesperson for Pricey revealed this week that this is due to her being busy filming the latest seres of her reality show.

Well with all of the dramz in Katie’s life, it should certainly make for interesting viewing!