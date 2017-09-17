Katie Price forces cheating hubby Kieran to stand up on tour as fans shout w***er at him

Pricey showed Kieran who's in charge at her show last night...

Katie Price isn’t letting cheating husband Kieran Hayler off lightly after it was revealed he cheated with the couple’s nanny.

On Saturday night the glamour model publicly humiliated Kieran during her live show, making him stand up while the audience shouted ‘w***er’ at him.

Asking the crowd in Swindon about what they thought of her cheating husband, they were vocal in their loathing of him, shouting abusive terms like ‘w***er’ which Katie then agreed with.

The Sun on Sunday reports she said: ‘W***er? Yeah, he is a w***er! Stand up Kieran and take it.’

Forcing him to stand up in the audience, he was then subjected to abuse from the shocked audience, with Katie laughing and shouting: ‘Yeah give it to him.’

But when an audience member asked Katie if she was going to take him back, she remained coy.

She said simply: ‘I’m not talking about that.’

Katie did however reveal that Kieran has returned to therapy, saying: ‘Kieran has an addiction and he has gone back to therapy, I’ll tell you that.’

The couple sensationally split up last month after Katie revealed her husband of four years had been having an affair with the children’s nanny Nikki Brown.

A source previously told Now that Katie has agreed to allow Kieran to stay in the house as long as he lives by her rules, including being available to babysit at all times.

Katie’s list of rules also includes allowing Katie to talk about him on all platforms, including Loose Women and any future autobiographies.

The well-placed source told us: ‘Kate’s got bigger things to worry about than a husband who can’t keep it in his pants. It’s almost as if this time she wasn’t even shocked. She’s getting on with work and has agreed Kieran can stay at home – so long as he follows her very strict rules.’