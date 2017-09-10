The mum-of-five said she is still in shock



Katie Price has been through a tough few months after reportedly discovering husband Kieran Hayler had been having a one-year affair with their kids’ nanny.

The Loose Women star has since revealed her mum, Amy has been diagnosed with a terminal lung condition before opening up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage just days before discovering Kieran’s alleged cheating.

Now, former glamour model, Katie has opened up about dealing with the loss of her baby, explaining she had been worrying for months that her husband of four years had been cheating.

‘I fell pregnant around July and didn’t know he was sleeping with Nikki but I was stressed about Kieran messaging other women,’ the 39-year-old told The Sun.

‘He’d destroyed my trust. I’d been worried that he’d be unfaithful for 18 months.

‘I think that is absolutely, 100 per cent, why I lost the baby.’

Explaining the tragic day she found out she had miscarried, Katie said: ‘I took the test and was so happy. I went to a private hospital to have my first scan but after looking at the monitor, the doctor said to me, “The baby’s gone”.

‘I was devastated. He offered me the option of a tablet or letting things happen naturally. It was heartbreaking and I was devastated.’

She added: ‘I still am. I’ve lost that baby. I know it was early days but I was excited and now that has gone.’

During the candid interview, the CBB winner – who shares two children Jet, 4, and Bunny, 3, with Kieran, as well as Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from previous relationships – also opened up about the strain these past few months have had on her health.

‘I feel like I am in shock and I don’t know what I am doing, what I am feeling,’ Katie confessed.

‘This isn’t a normal situation. To go through so much in such a short time is stressful.’

The telly star continued: ‘It is difficult to cope. I don’t know how I am doing it. But I don’t want to be a victim. I am a survivor.

‘But I do worry what tomorrow brings. I worry I will wake up and have some kind of breakdown, that it will all become too much.’

Before finally adding: ‘The difficult thing now is that I don’t know who I can turn to. My husband should be the one comforting me but he’s f***ed me over.

‘Aside from my immediate family there are only a few people who I genuinely trust.’

Although nanny, Nikki Brown has always denied sleeping with Katie’s husband, 30-year-old Kieran has since spoken about the claims, admitting to The Sun: ‘This wasn’t a big love affair [with Nikki]… I’m a sex addict and needed a thrill… I didn’t fancy Nikki‘.



He added: ‘It didn’t matter who it was, I just wanted a fix. If it wasn’t her it would have been someone else. It was a means to an end, the thrill of the chase’.

Sending our love to Katie and the whole family at this tough time.