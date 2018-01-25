The Loose Women star has been praised by fans for this

It’s been a pretty big week for Katie Price – not only has she managed to get her online bullying petition into Parliament but she’s also shared an adorable milestone moment with daughter Bunny.

The glamour model posted a video of her three-year-old on Thursday as they announced that Bunny had managed to stop needing nappies at night, prompting a cute reaction from the little girl.

In the footage Katie, 39, is heard asking a smiling Bunny: ‘Bunny, what have you done for three nights in a row?’

The toddler then explains with some prompting from her mum: ‘I didn’t wet the bed.’

A thrilled Katie replies: ‘’You didn’t wear a nappy and you didn’t wet the bed, did you? Do you know how clever you are? That means you are a big girl! What do you think?’

Bunny is clearly excited and shouts: ’Yay!’

Awww. Katie can’t hide how proud she is and tells her youngest child: ‘Mummy’s so happy and proud of you, you’re so good. Love you!’

‘Love you!’ Bunny answers back before they both blow each other a kiss. TOO cute!

Katie’s fans found it all seriously adorable and many praised the mum-of-five for her parenting skills.

‘Aww she’s a wee star! Not easy to do as a mum with others kids needing attention too. Well done Katie too,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Adorable and once again you show what a superb mother you are’

One simply added: ‘Tooo cute’

And a fellow admirer posted: ‘Gorgeous mum and daughter’

It’s been a good week for Katie in her life as a mum as she revealed during Wednesday’s edition of Loose Women that the campaign she launched last year following online abuse of her 15-year-old son Harvey has made huge progress.

The TV star explained that the petition to make online bullying a criminal offence will now be discussed in Parliament, with Katie, her mum and Harvey set to make a trip to the Parliament Select Committee on 6 February.

‘Hopefully Pricey here can change the law!’ Katie told her fellow panellists.

Good luck, Katie!