The glamour model is moving on in a bold way

Katie Price might have only announced her split from husband Kieran Hayler two weeks ago but she’s already looking at getting back on the dating scene.

The mum-of-five revealed to her Twitter fans on Sunday that she’s joining an app to try her luck again after encouragement from her female friends.

‘Onwards and upwards! The girls are telling me to get on Huggle,’ Katie, 39, told her followers. ‘Gonna give it a go! It’s my new approach lol xx’

However, the news didn’t exactly go down well with Katie’s fanbase and many were quick to warn her off signing up to a dating site so soon after the end of her marriage.

‘THE LAST THING YOU NEED IS ANOTHER BLOKE. TAKE TIME TO BE BY YOURSELF & GET TO KNOW YOURSELF, THEN YOU’LL STOP WALKING INTO DISASTERS,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: ‘Katie I’m a fan but calm down! Enjoy being single and spend more time with the kids rather than jumping straight into things.’

Others urged her to ‘slow down’ whilst one accused her of ‘attention seeking’.

However, some defended Katie’s plans following a difficult few weeks for the star following the news that her mum Amy is suffering from a terminal lung condition.

The glamour model also recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage days before she broke up with Kieran after accusing him of a year-long affair with their nanny.

‘Harsh words from people especially when her mum is going through bad times ! Shame on you haters ! Maybe she just needs someone to love her,’ one of Katie’s fans Tweeted, whilst another said: ‘Good for you! You have nothing to lose anymore x’

It comes after Katie – who has been through two divorces prior to her break-up with Kieran – revealed over the weekend that she fears she’s heading for a breakdown in the wake of several upsetting things happening.

‘I feel like I am in shock and I don’t know what I am doing, what I am feeling,’ she told The Sun. ‘This isn’t a normal situation. To go through so much in such a short time is stressful.

‘It is difficult to cope. I don’t know how I am doing it. But I don’t want to be a victim. I am a survivor.

‘But I do worry what tomorrow brings. I worry I will wake up and have some kind of breakdown, that it will all become too much.’