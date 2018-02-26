The star has shared an emotional Instagram post

Katie Price has been left heartbroken after her family dog Queenie tragically died over the weekend.

In an emotional Instagram message, the animal lover claims the pooch was killed in a ‘hit and run’ by a ‘heartless delivery driver’ near her home in Surrey.

Mum-of-five Katie told her followers that she’s reported the incident to the police after CCTV cameras outside her house caught the delivery driver.

Sharing a snap of her adorable German Shepherd, the 39-year-old wrote: ‘I’m absolutely devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortlived.

‘She was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog seeing her struggle and drove off without telling and left her to die.’

She continued: ‘Very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! Security cameras show this and we have reported to police!’

Before adding: ‘DEVASTATED is a understatement.’

Loose Women star, Katie then went on to share a series of photos of her family dog along with the captions: ‘RIP Queenie’, ‘I’ll miss her so much’ and ‘Sooo gutted I’ve lost Queenie!’.

How sad is that?

And Pricey’s 1.8million followers were quick to send their well-wishes to the telly star, as one wrote: ‘So sorry to hear about ur doggie xx’.

‘That is so so sad @officialkatieprice . What a beautiful girl Queenie was’, said another.

While a third added: ‘Bless you and your family. My heart goes out to you.’

Katie was given the dog by her husband Kieran Hayler in 2016 for her 38th birthday and previously spoke about the day she took him home.

‘We’d been looking for a puppy anyway and Kieran bought it for my birthday’, the former glamour model told the Loose Women viewers.

‘I had to ask him first – I wouldn’t just take it home!’

Katie then revealed how she decided on his name, adding: ‘Queenie, to do with The Queen’s birthday, and obviously I have a lot of gay friends, so it all associates.’

AW! Sending our love to Katie and the family.