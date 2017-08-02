Did Pricey go a bit too far?

Love Island viewers everywhere have fallen in love with Chris Hughes and Katie Price proved she’s DEFINITELY crushing on him too when he appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday…

The glamour model, 39, came face-to-face with Chris, 24, just days after joking that she’d love for him to be her fourth husband and, despite being a bit uncharacteristically shy at first, soon let him know how much she admires him.

‘If I wasn’t married, you’d be my type on paper,’ Katie confessed to the former Islander, who is still loved-up with fellow villa resident Olivia Attwood.

The mum-of-five also cheekily told Chris: ‘You’re 24 and I’m 39. But I’m a MILF!’

LOLs. She also told the farmer that she too has a farm and quipped about Chris and Olivia not seeing each other as much since leaving the villa: ‘It’s such a shame you have to be parted…’

Obviously it was all in jest as Katie is happily married to Kieran Hayler and she was quick to wish Chris – who revealed that he and Olivia have talked about him residing at her flat – all the best in his relationship with Olivia.

‘You got him, you’re the lucky girl,’ Pricey said in a message to Liv before encouraging Chris to make the most of their newfound fame as a couple.

‘Get as much done as you can, move in together, talk marriage, lap it up, enjoy it.’

Katie and Chris were seen sharing a hug as the end credits were about to roll and Pricey certainly seemed to enjoy the interview.

But not everyone was keen on her flirty behaviour though and her antics left viewers divided, with some finding it all WAY too cringey.

‘@loosewomen @KatiePrice please stop! It’s embarrassing!!! #LooseWomen,’ one watcher Tweeted, whilst another said: ‘Sooo cringe, poor lad’

Meanwhile one posted: ‘Loose women are going to town with Katie fancying Chris from Love Island ! It’s boring and pretty cringeworthy viewing !’

Other viewers found it all quite entertaining though and many praised Katie for her light-hearted approach.

‘Love @KatiePrice swooning over @chrishughes_22 on @loosewomen,’ one wrote. ‘But do you blame her he’s fit #LoveIsland #LooseWomen’

Another agree, Tweeting: ‘Go on @KatiePrice ya girl yee lol’

Following the interview Chris and Katie were seen cuddling up in a photo posted by Chris on Instagram Stories.

And Pricey was even introduced to Cash Hughes, Chris’ ‘son’ from the villa…

So did Katie go too far or was it harmless banter? Let us know what you think @CelebsNow!