Katie admits she 'screamed like a lunatic' after finding out about the affair

Katie Price has revealed she’s divorcing husband Kieran Hayler after he reportedly admitted to having a year-long affair with their kids’ nanny.

The mum-of-five previously forgave Kieran for sleeping with her best friend Jane Pountney in 2014, but claims she was heartbroken to find out he’s been cheating on her again.

In a candid interview, the 39-year-old admitted she found intimate emails her husband of four years sent to the nanny and screamed ‘like a lunatic’ when he confessed to the affair.

‘I was gutted. For a year I was basically paying her to f*** my husband,’ Katie told The Sun.

The former glamour model – who shares two children Jet, 4, and Bunny, 3, with Kieran, as well as Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from previous relationships – also said her husband confessed the pair were ‘f***ing all over my house for a year.’

She continued: ‘They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids’ bathroom.

‘When I confronted him he denied it at first, even when I said she’d admitted it. I was crying, asking, “How could you do this to me again?”‘

Furious Katie confronted the nanny over the phone, revealing: ‘I trusted her with my family, and this is what she has done. She hasn’t even said she’s sorry.’

As the shock news broke on Saturday evening, Katie took to Twitter simply sharing a series of broken-hearted emojis with her 2.15million followers.

This isn’t the first time that the Loose Women star has faced heartache as three years ago she discovered her third husband was having an affair with best friend Jane.

At the time it was also reported that Kieran was seeing another of her friends, Chrissy Thomas, and the dad-of-two admitted he’d been sleeping with Jane for more than seven months.

A devastated Katie managed to forgive the father of her two youngest children after it was revealed he was a sex addict, and the couple renewed their vows in July.

However rumours began to spread that the pair were on the rocks earlier this week following comments on Loose Women where Katie stated: ‘Once a cheat, always a cheat.’