Ouch, this is harsh!

After many ups and downs, it looks like Katie Price and Kieran Hayler’s marriage is over for good as Pricey has reportedly DUMPED her husband.

The 39-year-old is said to have reverted to her party-girl ways – and whilst the relationship is apparently over, it’s thought that 31-year-old Kieran will stay living at the couple’s house to act as a live-in nanny to the children.

‘There have been loads of trials and tribulations but it’s finally over,’ a friend of the pair says. ‘They’ve both accepted it and are ending the marriage, but Kieran is still in the house for now. He’s great with the kids and has almost become a live-in nanny.’

The news comes after Katie was seen out partying with stars including Love Island’s Rykard Jenkins at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell in Wednesday night.

During the evening Rykard filmed Pricey seductively eating a prawn from him before one of his pals started giving her a neck massage in the middle of the bar.

With Katie firmly back on the party scene, it’s been claimed that Kieran suspects she’s started seeing other men.

‘He’s convinced she’s already dating other people and suspects she has been doing for a little while,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘She has been out a lot and even stayed away overnight and grown close to a couple of new guys.

‘One of the people he suspects she is now close to is Brighton player Shane Duffy, but he isn’t sure if there are others too.

‘She spends a lot of time taking phone calls out of earshot which he thinks could well be other men. Either way, he knows there is no going back.’

Katie claimed last summer that she intended to divorce Kieran- who she wed in January 2013 – after accusing him of a year-long affair with nanny Nikki Brown.

Nikki denied this but apparently admitted to the fling in new court documents filed as part of an employment tribunal, it was reported last month.

In the months that followed the original revelations though Pricey seemed to backtrack a little and confessed that she still loved Kieran.

Since then their relationship status has been unclear and Katie claimed that it would all be documented on the new series of her reality show My Crazy Life, which is set to air this summer.

Should make for interesting viewing…