We didn't see this one coming!

A famous ex of Katie Price has announced that he’s having a baby with an ex-Made In Chelsea star – who is also the former girlfriend of Spencer Matthews!

Scott Sullivan – who was dating Katie when she entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2004, where she then fell for Peter Andre – is expecting a child with wife Funda Önal, a star of the first series of MIC.

Businessman Scott shared a touching photo on Tuesday of himself kissing Funda’s bump whilst the model holds her pet dog on her shoulder.

‘A new family is born,’ Scott captioned the picture.

A new family is born. A post shared by ScottSullivan (@scottjsullivan) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:50am PST

Funda, 33, also shared the image on her own page and wrote: ‘The 4 of us ♡’

The couple have received lots of congratulatory messages since sharing their happy news, with celeb followers including Mario Falcone and Chloe Madeley sending their best wishes.

Funda and Scott married last August after dating since at least 2016.

Following their wedding Funda shared a cute photo of them together and told her fans: ‘My husband 💙 The most perfect day! We couldn’t be happier and more thankful for everyone that made it so special #bestdayofourlives #fundascottwedding’

Both Scott and Funda have seen their love lives play out in public in their earlier years.

Not only did Scott date Katie, 39, for two years before she struck up a romance with Pete but he then went on to have a tryst with her nemesis Jodie Marsh.

He also became close to Bianca Gascoigne before hooking up with Funda’s former MIC co-star Caggie Dunlop in 2015.

Ironically it was Caggie who seemed to play a part in Funda’s break-up with Spencer in the first series of Made In Chelsea, given that Spencer had feelings for Ms Dunlop.

And as if all of this isn’t making our heads hurt enough, it turns out that Scott and Spencer are mates. Yep, we’re confused too.

Sober night out with Spenndal Jenner @spencermatthews A post shared by ScottSullivan (@scottjsullivan) on Apr 28, 2016 at 4:57am PDT

It’s clearly all worked out in the end though. Congrats to Scott and Funda on their happy news!