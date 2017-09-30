She's been accused of setting a 'bad example'

Katie Price has always been extremely open with her fans, never shying away from sharing the most intimate details of her everyday life.

It’s been a turbulent time for the 39-year-old reality star, with the fallout from her on/off relationship with latest beau Kieran Hayler broadcast across social media (the latest being that the pair are reconciling their differences and getting back together).

But this time, it’s her latest plastic surgery procedure that’s causing drama.

Last night Katie uploaded a gruesome video to Instagram, which shows her in theatre undergoing a facelift. She shared the clip to show exactly what happens during the operation.

My first facelift – part 2! Here’s me getting the threads of my silhouette facelift pulled tight @lbps54 amazing result xx 💋💋💋 A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

The ‘lunch hour facelift’ took just 45 minutes to complete and was captioned, ‘My first facelift – part 2! Here’s me getting the threads of my silhouette facelift pulled tight @lbps54amazing result xx’

Katie’s Insta followers were quick to criticise the clip, branding it a ‘bad example’ to youngsters.

One Instagram user said, ‘She’s setting a bad example to the younger generation for sure. There’s no need to post this video!!’

While another posted, ‘Surgery doesn’t make all your drama go away! It’s a temp source of happiness and it’s sad that you have had to mess with your face to do it. What example are you setting your children? Hopefully puts them off this sort of thing. Such a shame.’

But while fans were shocked by the video itself, the results of the procedure have also sparked some concern.

Katie’s next Insta snap was the results of her facelift, with the caption ‘AFTER so happy @lbps54’.

AFTER so happy @lbps54 ✨ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

But rather than praise the Loose Women regular’s new look, her legion of fans flooded the Instagram post with comments begging her to stop the surgery, as it’s ‘ruining’ her looks.

One wrote, ‘You’re going to end up like Pete Burns! No need for you to destroy your face you are a stunning woman!‘

While another commented, ‘Starting to get that standard feline look that comes with all the surgery.’

Others flattered Katie’s natural looks. ‘You really don’t need surgery @officialkatieprice you are naturally beautiful please don’t spoil your looks #staynatural xx’

But it looks like Katie’s surgery plans won’t stop here. It’s been reported that the mum of five is thinking of going under the knife again for ANOTHER boob job.

‘They are so big at the moment, I might go smaller,’ Katie told The Sun.

‘If people want to say I’m addicted they can say it,’ she continued. ‘But I’m not.’

Lauren Hughes