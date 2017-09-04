Katie has revealed some very sad news

Fans have been rallying around Katie Price after she sadly revealed that her mum has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The glamour model has spoken of her heartbreak following the news that mum Amy is suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition which scars the lung and makes breathing progressively difficult.

‘She’s got something wrong with her lungs and she’s been told she hasn’t got very long to live,’ Katie, 39, told The Sun over the weekend. ‘She’s on tablets… at last I’m making her laugh. Whatever is happening we’ve got to be upbeat about it.’

Amy, 64, also discussed the moment she told Katie and her younger daughter Sophie, 27, of her terminal condition and spoke of how Katie tried to keep her spirits up.

‘I was given some bad news. Sophie, my daughter, said, “I could research this. Where can I Google it? What doctors are involved?”’ Amy explained.

‘Katie said, “Mum, you haven’t got long left you might as well make the most of it. Carry on, you’re getting old, but at least you know what you’re going to die of”.’

Since this sad news emerged Katie has gone on to explain the situation further on Twitter and hailed her mum as a ‘fighter’.

‘Just to clarify for all of you reading. My mum has been diagnosed with a lung disease called Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) there is unfortunately no known cure for this,’ the mum-of-five wrote.

‘As a shock to us all, Me and my family are proud to be supporting the British lung foundation to help support awareness and raising funds for research of IPF.

‘With this we can help in other diagnosis and create awareness for people with IPF.

’The condition has an average life expectancy of 3-5 years. There are two known pills which if they work can slow things down.

‘My mum is a fighter she is working out every day, going to work and living life to the full please help us in supporting The British Lung foundation so we can make a difference.’

Katie also reached out to her supporters by adding: ‘Thanks for everyone’s supportive messages’

The TV star has continued to receive lots of messages of support from her fans following the heartbreaking news.

‘So sorry to hear about your lovely mum ..sending you and all your family so much love especially your mum,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Just read article about your mum, sorry to hear that, stay strong, healing prayers!’

A fellow social media user added: ‘Can not begin to imagine how you all feel, sending so much love’

