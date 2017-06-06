The glamour model has been criticised over this

Katie Price has come under fire from Instagram users over concerns about daughter Bunny’s car seat.

The mum-of-five posted a snap of the two-year-old in the chair over the weekend and it appears that she’s wearing her seat belt across her lap rather than over her shoulder.

Love Bunnys cheeky look 💕 A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Whilst it’s unclear what the situation was when the photo was taken – as Katie may have still been getting the children ready for the trip, for example, and the vehicle may not necessarily have been moving – social media users were quick to raise concerns about the positioning of the seat belt.

‘she’s cute but please make sure her seat belt is worn correctly,’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘Please please please make sure bunny is wearing the correct seat belt. She’s far to young to be having the normal seat belt with that car seat.’

Others questioned whether Bunny is in the correct size car seat for her weight, with one asking: ‘She’s gorgeous but is she really heavy enough for a standard seat belt car seat?’

Another posted: ‘I hate to think of the internal damage that will be done to this poor little girl if she’s under the weight limit and involved in an accident 😢 if she’s over this weight and height then I apologise but she looks tiny to me’

Katie, 39, hasn’t commented on the speculation and simply captioned the image: ‘Love Bunnys cheeky look 💕’

Some fans have defended her and argued that the photo may be innocent.

‘I’m sure katie is aware of the seat belt and may have told bunny to put it back on properly which could be why bunny is sitting with her arms folded and has the cheeky look expression on her face,’ one suggested, whilst another added: ‘Keyboard warriors. How do you know they are even travelling . The photo may have been taken whilst stationary. You can’t always assume! Am sure they would have ensured her seatbelt was secured once they got moving!’

The law states: ‘You must only use a child car seat if your car’s seat belt has a diagonal strap, unless the seat is either a specifically designed for use with a lap seat belt, or is fitted using ISOFIX anchor points.’

Meanwhile Kevin Clinton of Road Safety at the Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents tellsThe Sun Online: ‘We can’t tell from the photo [whether Katie is doing anything wrong].

‘Children need to be carried in a child car seat that is suitable for their weight and size, and is correctly fitted in the car. It’s extremely important that the seat is securely fastened and that the child is properly secured in the seat. Detailed advice is available at www.childcarseats.org.uk.’