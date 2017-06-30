AMAZING PICS! See Katie Price’s most outrageous outfits EVER

The Pricey never fails to, umm, stand out...
You’ve got to hand it to Katie Price – she does-not-give-a- sh*t.
And, to make her even more brilliant, she has the best fancy dress box in the history of the world!
Who remembers this classic…
And that’s not the only classic example.
For KP’s latest extravagant outing, she donned a sheer, skin-tight bejewelled jumpsuit that made the most of her ample assets – a look the Now team members who were there to witness it described as Dancing on Ice meets snow queen!
And, with rumours flying that Katie is in talks to appear on the ice skating show, it may be a taste of things to come…
Katie topped off the outfit – which she wore especially for her I Got U single launch party at London club DSTRKT – with a giant spiky crown.
But wait, there’s more!
Bonkers looks previously worn by The Pricey include a massive pair of lips, a unicorn suit (with matching man-suit for hubby Kieran Hayler) and that time she hatched out of an egg in a full-body leotard. Sure!
Katie Price at the ‘I Got You’ single launch party
Amazingly, this isn’t Katie’s most outrageous ever look…
Katie Price the spawn…
Katie was reborn as herself from her very own egg in September 2016, all for her new book aptly named Reborn.
Katie Price the unicorn…
In mid 2016, Katie dressed up as a unicorn for the launch of her TLC show Pony Club. She even roped husband Kieran and kids Princess and Junior in too. LOLS.
3. Katie Price the sexy student…
In 2014, Katie took on the likes of Kim Kardashian and launched her own app. She dressed studious for the occasion to look techie, we guess.
4. Kate Price the latex lips…
Katie dressed in this fetching number in 2014 for the launch of her Kissable Fierce perfume.
5. Katie Price the mermaid…
Katie turned her hand to children’s book in 2008 and dressed as mermaid for the launch. We think Ariel may have a think or two to say about this one…
6. Katie Price the beauty queen…
This subtly number was to launch her book Sapphire in 2009.
7. Katie Price the ipod…
In 2010 Katie launched her own boutique iPod collection. So she dressed as an iPod herself for the launch…
8. Katie the sexy Santa…
Who said Santa was male anyway? We live in the 21st century here! Katie even got her own reindeer for her Santa Baby book launch in 2011
9. Katie Price the hairdresser
We’re not sure what look Katie was going for at her lingerie launch in 2012. Maybe sleep over chic? Whatever it is, she nailed it!
10. Katie Price the stallion tamer…
We all know Katie can tame men as well as she can train horses and a the launch of her In The Name Of Love book in 2012 she even had her own horse and did this. AMAZING!
11. Katie Price the jewel…
In 2012 Katie launched her own blinging jewellery line and dressed like this. And why not!
12. Katie Price the collagen lips
Katie has had few fillers in her time and we’re guessing most of her own lips aren’t really hers anymore. Therefore, she pulled off this lip outfit like a pro at her 2013 Kissable perfume launch.
13. Katie Price the…
We’re not really sure what she is here. But whatever look she was going for at her 2013 Love, Lipstick and Lies book launch, she has pulled it off once more.
Katie Price the angel…
Well, maybe fallen angel would be more apt? Katie wore this bridal-come-swimming-costume look at her Make My Wish Come True 2014 book launch.
15. Katie Price the princess…
In 2007 Katie totally peed over Cinderella’s look and dressed as a princess for her Stunning perfume launch.