AMAZING PICS! See Katie Price’s most outrageous outfits EVER

The Pricey never fails to, umm, stand out...

You’ve got to hand it to Katie Price – she does-not-give-a- sh*t.

And, to make her even more brilliant, she has the best fancy dress box in the history of the world!

Who remembers this classic…

And that’s not the only classic example.

For KP’s latest extravagant outing, she donned a sheer, skin-tight bejewelled jumpsuit that made the most of her ample assets – a look the Now team members who were there to witness it described as Dancing on Ice meets snow queen!

And, with rumours flying that Katie is in talks to appear on the ice skating show, it may be a taste of things to come…

Katie topped off the outfit – which she wore especially for her I Got U single launch party at London club DSTRKT – with a giant spiky crown.

But wait, there’s more!

Bonkers looks previously worn by The Pricey include a massive pair of lips, a unicorn suit (with matching man-suit for hubby Kieran Hayler) and that time she hatched out of an egg in a full-body leotard. Sure!

Check out those outfits and more in the gallery below…