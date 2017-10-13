It's battle of the space buns

It looks like Katie Price has been taking style inspo from TOWIE favourite and all round meme legend, Gemma Collins.

Yup, while Gem is definitely one-of-a-kind when it comes to fashion – do we remember THAT orange dress? – Loose Women presenter, Katie has been pictured sporting the EXACT same hairstyle as the Essex star.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, 36-year-old Gemma treated her followers to a cheeky selfie showing off the bold look before a club appearance in Cambridge.

As she gave the camera a smile, the CBB star’s hair can be seen tied up in two messy buns on the top of her head, with the rest of her trademark blonde locks loosely waved.

Is anyone else getting serious Princess Leia vibes?

Thank you to @carlbembridgehair for my hair for tonight I’m on my way to Cambridge guys I can’t wait to meet you all @ceiralambert hair extensions 💖✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻 #spacebuns KUDA CLUB i is coming to meet ya all 😝😝😝😜😜😜😜😝😝 @kudacambridge A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Next to the photo, Gemma thanked her hair stylist – Carl Bembridge – as she wrote: ‘Thank you to @carlbembridgehair for my hair for tonight I’m on my way to Cambridge guys I can’t wait to meet you all @ceiralambert hair extensions #spacebuns’.

After Gemma’s 505k Instagram followers rushed to compliment her fashion-forward do, it looks like mum-of-five Katie wanted a slice of the action as well as she posted her own photo on Thursday.

The pouty snap shows the former glamour model sporting almost the EXACT same hairstyle complete with centre parting and messy buns.

And it turns out Katie actually used the same stylist as she captioned the cheeky shot: ‘Loose women today makeup by me using all my @officialkatiepricebeauty products, hair by @carlbembridgehair’.

Loose women today 💋 makeup by me using all my @officialkatiepricebeauty products 💋 hair by @carlbembridgehair A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

The funky ‘space buns’ are clearly catching on, but who do you think think wore it best? Let us know @CelebsNow!

Katie debuted her copy-cat do on Loose Women on Thursday where she divided viewers with her latest parenting confession.

During the daytime show, the former CBB winner admitted that she goes through the mobiles of children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10 – who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre – when they’ve gone to bed.

The 39-year-old – who is also mum to Harvey, 15, Jet, 4, and Bunny, 3, from previous relationships – told her fellow panelists: ‘I go through the kids’ phones with a fine tooth comb, they’re not even allowed to have their own password’.