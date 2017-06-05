The Pricey has made her musical comeback official

Get ready, people – Katie Price is officially relaunching her music career and her big comeback single is here!

The mum-of-five has long teased plans to make some tunes again and gave her Instagram fans a first listen of her new dance track over the weekend.

Pricey, 39, didn’t give away the name of the song but shared a teaser clip ahead of a planned performance at G-A-Y London, telling her followers: ‘Little preview of my new dance single for the summer 🎉performing tomorrow night and being filmed for my new show woooo #KPMyCrazyLife’

And whilst Katie often comes in for a bit of criticism on social media, her fans are LOVING her upbeat effort.

‘Yes then @officialkatieprice sounds well good 😍🙌🏻well done 😘,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Oooh yassss I love it!! 😍’

Meanwhile one added: ‘This sounds so great, you show the haters Katie’

Fans will be waiting a little longer than originally planned to hear the full track as Katie cancelled her performance on Saturday night following the terror attack in London.

The glamour model had been due to sing at G-A-Y just two hours after the incident at London Bridge and Borough Market unfolded, which left seven people dead and 48 injured after three men drove a van into pedestrians before getting out and stabbing people.

Katie appeared on stage with club owner Jeremy Joseph, who told clubgoers: ‘I’m trying to find the right words to say what we’re going to say now. Katie and I have come on the stage to tell you this. You may have heard two hours ago there was another terrorist attack in London and people have lost their lives.

‘It feels completely wrong tonight to come on stage and promote the single when people have lost their lives. Katie wanted to show you she was still here.’

Katie then added: ‘Thank you for coming, I wanted to perform. We will confirm another day and I will be back.

‘Get home safely. I am going home to my family.’

Given the reaction to the snippet of her song, we think many fans will be keen to see Katie when she returns to perform the tune in full.

The track marks the Loose Women star’s first release since her 2010 track Free To Love Again. Prior to that she brought out an album with ex-husband Peter Andre and also infamously auditioned to be the United Kingdom’s entry at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005.