Katie Price took to Twitter to post her beauty ‘must haves’ when on tour, although it’s doubtful she received the response she was hoping for.

In a photo of various lotions and potions- all from her self-named beauty range- the star captioned it, ‘My ‘must haves’ when on tour!! After long, busy days it is important to me to take the time to look after my skin.’

However, fans were quick to blast the mum-of-five saying: ‘What tour? You keep cancelling the shows through your lack of ticket sales.’

Another follower vented, ‘On tour??? You’ve cancelled three times (!) I feel for the fans that bought tickets.’ [sic]

The 39-year-old has cancelled a second show of her tour in the matter of only one week.

Today the former glamour model expressed concern by tweeting, ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances unfortunately the show for tonight in Wimbledon is cancelled. To my fans I am sorry I won’t be there.’

Shockingly, only seven days ago, Katie cancelled a show in Manchester after blackmailers threatened to hurt her disabled son Harvey if she didn’t pay £50,000, and that his face ‘would be smashed in’.

A source confided that the treat was very real, and that an email was sent demanding money, leaving Katie terrified for her boy’s safety.

Her second statement today has prompted fears that the gang have returned.

However, the reality star’s latest beauty post haven’t helped matters, and see her face fresh criticism.

One Twitter user commented, ‘lmao take care of your skin?? You’ve filled it will god knows what!!!! Hence no products needed awful’ [sic]

With another person adding, ‘Pretty sure she hasn’t tweeted this- prob 1 of her ‘staff’. Feel for those that booked tickets, hotels etc. Think twice b4 booking again ppl!’ [sic]

We really hope the Pricey is back on tour soon, because as the saying goes… the show must go on.

