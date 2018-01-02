This new video is pretty sweet

Katie Price had her fans giggling this New Years Day as she shared a series of adorable videos of 15-year-old son Harvey having fun with younger siblings Princess and Junior.

The proud mum-of-five took to Instagram on Monday to post a candid moment of her kids trying to make each other laugh with funny impressions.

Katie’s eldest – who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and ADHD – was first filmed impersonating a monkey before woofing when his mum told him to do a dog impression.

But 39-year-old Katie might regret then asking her teenage son: ‘What noises does mummy make?’, as he went on to copy his famous mum swearing at the family dog.

Dropping the F-bomb, Harvey joked: ‘Kevin, will you shut the f**k up that dog…’.

Clearly embarrassed by Harvey’s rather honest response, Katie then bursts into laughter as she can be heard saying: ‘Harvey! Oh my god I can’t believe you just said that!’

Next to the sweet video, Celebrity Big Brother winner Katie wrote: ‘Omg Harvey has done it again swore sorry to offend anyone but he does make me laugh apparently that’s what I say to one of my dogs called Kevin’.

LOL! And fans flocked to the video to praise the family, as one said: ‘Brilliant! Can’t keep any secrets with kids can you – he’s such a babe!’

‘Haaahahaaaa!!! that is hilarious! I actually cannot breathe. Harvey, you are 1 in a million!!’, commented another.