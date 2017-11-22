Fans have sent Katie supportive messages after this sad incident

Katie Price has spoken of her devastation after one of her beloved horses was killed in a car accident.

The glamour model – who is known for her love of all things equestrian – is still in shock following the incident, which occurred when the animal escaped from its field with others and ran onto the A24 in Sussex on Monday evening.

To add to the distress Katie was upset to see that someone had apparently posted photos of the dead horse on social media.

‘Last night our friends horses including one of ours escaped from their field and ran onto the Road we are devastated 😩,’ the 39-year-old wrote alongside an image of the smashed car.

‘We are extremely upset to find out one of our horses was killed last night being hit by a car and don’t appreciate that someone was circulating pictures of our horse dead in the road and put on Facebook!’

Fortunately Katie says that the driver escaped uninjured and she has wished them well after the shock accident, as well as thanking local police for their help.

‘Thank god the driver of this car was very lucky and escaped and wish him well, police were amazing and so was the local community and thank them all !’ the mum-of-five wrote.

‘Our friends other 4 horses thank god are alive with a couple of them injured and are still being treated by the vet and will be ok !

‘We are in shock still and reminds me again of the time in Argentina when I was involved in a horrific car accident when the car I was in killed two horses that died in my arms’

Fans have been sending supportive messages to Katie following the sad news.

‘Aww Katie, how awful.. I’m so sorry to hear your sad news.. Devastating for you all..,’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘Love and hugs to everyone involved’

Here at Now we also send our condolences to Katie and love to everyone involved in the incident.