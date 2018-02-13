The glamour model has been responding to social media users

Katie Price has hit out at Instagram users for criticising her latest videos and she’s sure not holding back.

The mum-of-five posted three clips on Monday night as she underwent some cosmetic procedures at home including a non-surgical bum lift – which she’s previously had done on several occasions – as well as treatments on her stomach and face.

During the footage Katie is seen wearing nothing but a bra and a pair of frilly knickers as she talks to the camera while the therapist gets to work.

‘Another night of @shanecooperuk working on my body! Starting with the booty 🍑 addicted! #milfgoals,’ Katie, 39, captioned the first post.

Whilst many fans liked the videos, some weren’t so impressed and accused Katie of ‘looking cheap’.

‘making yourself look cheap! No self respect as a mum! You may be stunning but act like a mother!’ one comment read.

This didn’t go down well with Katie – who has recently been campaigning to make online abuse a criminal offence after receiving cruel remarks targeted at her son Harvey – and she quickly fired back.

‘thankyou for being a fan it’s great I’ve won many mother of the year awards ! Love to you too !’ the Loose Women star replied.

‘Get your body out enjoy and support my online abuse campaign as I feel your not being nice …. your a example of #harveyslaw’



She then added: ‘you would be amazed of what charity work I do behind the scenes! Would you like help with yours to raise money’

Katie also showed her support to those who backed her, having said ‘I agree’ to a fan who wrote: ‘Standard @officialkatieprice insta post. If it offends unfollow… she made her fortune getting her kit off and is now a successful business woman who still looks amazing. @officialkatieprice’

The TV star went on to reply to an Instagram user who called her a ‘sl*g’ by writing back: ‘yes I know you mean slug and lazy four hours of treatments’

On a more positive note, Katie melted many fans’ hearts by sharing a sweet moment with Harvey, 15, earlier in the evening.

In a short clip the teenager – who suffers from multiple disabilities including partial sight loss, autism, ADHD and Prader-Willi syndrome – is seen singing to his mum and it’s pretty cute.

Awww.