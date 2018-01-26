The glamour model is 'proud' to be doing this

Katie Price is about to embark on a brand new challenge as she’s announced that she’s taking part in this year’s London Marathon in honour of her mum Amy.

The Loose Women star has decided to compete to raise funds for the British Lung Foundation following Amy’s diagnosis with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a terminal condition that causes scarring on the lungs which makes it difficult to breathe.

Katie, 39, was left devastated by the news of her mum’s illness and hopes to raise awareness through her fundraising task.

‘My mum means the world to me and the news of her diagnosis was a huge shock,’ the mum-of-five tells The Sun. ‘I am proud to be running the London Marathon to raise awareness and vital funds for the British Lung Foundation.

‘One in five people in the UK are affected by lung disease and millions more are at risk.

‘Running 26 miles may seem like a big challenge, but it is nothing compared to what my mum and others living with IPF and other lung conditions go through every day.’

Amy, 64, is very proud of her daughter for taking on the feat and hopes it will help to bring IPF into the spotlight.

‘Many people have never heard of the condition until they are diagnosed with it. This needs to change,’ she says. ‘I am so proud of Katie and her fundraising effort.’

This year’s London Marathon will take place on Sunday 22 April.

Fortunately Katie has some experience as she previously took part in the 2009 event with ex-husband Peter Andre, though had to struggle through it due to a knee injury.

It comes after the glamour model broke down in tears when discussing Amy’s condition during an emotional appearance on Loose Women last month.

Amy was given three to five years to live when she was diagnosed but Katie wept as she discussed how her mum’s condition had deteriorated.

‘My mum’s going to die and I just don’t want her to die,’ she tearfully said. ‘She’s getting worse. She’s having to sell her house now because she can’t get upstairs.’

However, Katie revealed when she returned to the show in January that she’s been having therapy to learn to cope with it all and is feeling more positive as a result.

Here at Now we’re sending lots of luck to Katie ahead of her fundraising challenge.