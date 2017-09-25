This discussion turned seriously raunchy

Katie Price has shared some pretty juicy revelations during her tour but her most recent event sparked one of the raunchiest discussions of all…

The glamour model cheekily asked the audience at her latest An Evening with Katie Price show in Stevenage on Saturday night to guess which of her famous ex-lovers was worst in bed – and didn’t hold back when it came to revealing the truth.

Katie, 39, started with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, who is the father of her 15-year-old son Harvey.

‘They say “Once you’ve had black you never go back”. And I did!’ Pricey told the crowd.

She then discussed her first husband Peter Andre and said: ‘They said “Once you’ve had Greek you’ve hit your peak”. Well I didn’t!’

Ooh-er. Katie was married to Pete from 2005 until their split in 2009 and together they have son Junior, 12, and daughter Princess, 10.

After their break-up the mum-of-five got hitched to Alex Reid and it was he who received the worst feedback of all.

When a member of the crowd guessed that Alex was the lover who least impressed Katie between the sheets, she admitted that they were correct.

‘You got it right,’ she said of her cross-dressing ex-husband before adding: ‘I don’t want to f*** a woman I want to f*** a man. I didn’t know [he was a cross-dresser] before I married him.’

It wasn’t the only racy moment of Katie’s event as she also teased that she’d gone commando when getting flirty with a man in the audience.

‘I’ve got no knickers on,’ she confessed. ‘That guy in the middle is going to have a great view. He’s staring at my woohoo.’

Katie had previously shocked the crowd at her evening in Staffordshire on Friday when she whipped her WIG off live on stage, revealing her natural brunette locks beneath the blonde hairpiece.

This all comes after the model revealed last month that she’d split from husband Kieran Hayler – the father of her youngest children Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3 – after accusing him of a year-long affair with the nanny.

Yep, this lady’s never far from a bit of scandal!