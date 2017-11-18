Katie Price fans urge star to stop having plastic surgery after shocking picture on Instagram

Pricey is under fire again

Katie Price has shocked her fans with her latest social media picture, with some asking if she has gone under the knife again.

Katie shared a sultry mugshot to her Instagram account on Friday evening in a bid to welcome the weekend.

Wearing a thigh skimming dress, Katie teases her fans with her forefinger seductively placed on her lips.

In the caption, Katie wrote: ‘It’s Friday ! 🚨🚨🚨 have a good weekend 😘😘’

But some fans found the snap far from sexy and took to Instagram to voice their concerns over the model’s appearance.

‘Omg katie stop having work done. You look terrible!’, one concerned fan begged.

Another said: ‘I’m a fan of hers but shes gone wayyyyyy to far.’ (sic)

While one wrote: ‘Please stop messing with your face you were prettier before all this cr*p.’

Katie has undergone a reported eight boob jobs over the years and is also said to be a fan of face lifts, botox, and fillers.

In September Katie revealed she’d gone under the knife again, admitting she’d had a procedure to diminish the size of her eye bags.

A source close to the star told Now magazine that Katie is planning to undergo more plastic surgery in an effort to boost her flagging self esteem.

‘Katie is struggling with her confidence after being so publicly slated by Chris Hughes. On top of that things with Kieran are still rocky and once again she thinks a quick nip and tuck will solve all of her problems,’ the source said.

‘But Kate has been warned that, because of complications with her last two boob jobs, another will leave her at risk of serious infection and complications.

‘Kate knows it will be dangerous. But right now it’s surgery or therapy and the former is a quick fix,’ the source added.