Looks like Junior's following in his dad's footsteps

Katie Price has sparked a huge reaction from fans after sharing a video of son Junior duetting with a former X Factor star.

The mum-of-five shared the footage of her 12-year-old boy – who, along with 10-year-old daughter Princess, she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre – as he rapped along to singer Craig Colton’s soulful performance on Sunday night and she couldn’t help but gush about her son’s skills.

‘I love this Junior and @colton_insta having a sing song tonight,’ Katie, 39,

‘it’s amazing I prefere this one over original 🙈’

In the footage Craig sings his version of Let You Down by NF in what appears to be Katie’s kitchen whilst Junior performs the rap verses alongside him and fans were left hugely impressed by the youngster.

‘Wow junior is soooo talented!!! Amazing. Great vocals too from Craig,’ one viewer commented, whilst another said: ‘Wow junior is def a star in the making amazing for such a young boy people need to remember that’

Meanwhile some followers think that Junior has definitely inherited the musical talents of dad Pete, 44.

‘Defo Peter’s boy… bless… ,’ one admirer remarked.

And another agreed, writing: ‘Just like his dad lovely boy’

Many praised the talents of Craig too, who first found fame when he appeared on The X Factor back in 2011.

Junior definitely seems to have picked up on his parents’ love of music, with Katie having also pursued a pop career.

Meanwhile Peter revealed plans back in October to release a charity single with Junior after becoming increasingly impressed with his vocal skills.

‘So my little man Junior is really getting into his singing,’ Pete wrote in his New! magazine column. ‘He’s got a great voice on him and I’ve noticed a big improvement recently.

‘I’ve recorded him in my studio at home and will record something with him for charity when the time is right.’

Sounds like Junior’s got a bright future ahead of him!