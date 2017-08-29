Katie says her whole family have been caught up in this

Katie Price has spoken live on Loose Women for the first time since news of her split from Kieran Hayler broke and emotionally revealed how it’s affected her children.

The glamour model announced over the weekend that she intends to divorce husband Kieran after he reportedly admitted to having a year-long affair with their kids’ nanny and she confessed on the show that she’s ‘shocked’, especially because he’s always been a family man.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Katie Price reveals she’s DIVORCING Kieran Hayler

And whilst Katie, 39, previously forgave Kieran for cheating on her with two of her friends three years ago, she says things have changed this time both for her and the children.

‘When someone sticks the knife in the first time… I was distraught,’ the mum-of-five explained. ‘But I’m acting different this time. The kids are older, they know what’s going on.’

Katie admits that her kids – Harvey, 15, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke; Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex-husband Peter Andre; and Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3, by Kieran – all love Kieran and she doesn’t want them to get hurt in the split.

‘The children absolutely adore him,’ she revealed. ‘It’s not just me this has affected.

‘He was going to adopt Harvey. I want him to still do stuff with them – why should they suffer? He’ll still be involved and help with the kids.’

Katie went on to claim that everyone who meets Kieran thinks he’s ‘such a nice guy’ but she says he has ‘this side he can’t control’ when it comes to his alleged sex addiction.

‘Obviously he’s got to get help,’ the TV star told fellow panellists Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha. ‘It’s not normal in a happy marriage.

‘He knows he’s got a problem, he just can’t stop it. I don’t know what to think anymore, I’m so shocked.’

She also clarified that she hasn’t kicked Kieran, 30, out of their house and says they’ll deal with it all ‘privately’. In the meantime she wants to focus on her work as well as her horses and of course her children.

Katie received support from many viewers following her revelations, with one commenting on Twitter: ‘You were brave an honest truly feel for u @KatiePrice no woman deserves to be hurt by the man they love’

Another wrote: ‘I think Katie Price is so brave hard enough to deal with in private #kateprice #divorce’