We were very distracted by KP's house...

When it comes to posting adorable photos of his kids, Katie Price‘s husband Kieran Hayler has got it down.

And the 30-year-old has been at it again this week, after he took to Instagram with a load of adorable videos of his three-year-old daughter Bunny.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

As the dad-and-daughter duo hung out at home, Kieran captured his youngest singing along to Disney classic Frozen while they both giggled on the sofa.

‘Bunny making me cry with laughter haha’, the dad-of-two wrote next to the snap, before adding: ‘Frozen making me and Bunny laugh’.

How sweet is that? But as Kieran continued to share cute snaps of little Bunny enjoying herself, we couldn’t help but take note of the family home in the background – which appears to be in a little bit of a mess.

More: Kieran Hayler’s ex reveals the real reason he cheated on Katie Price

In one shot, wires can be seen hanging down from the ceiling in the corner of the room, while half the curtains are also missing.

Meanwhile, another clip sees Kieran turn the camera to show Elsa belting out everyone’s fave Disney song ‘Let It Go’ on the telly, as one of the family dogs takes a snooze on the rug,

But if you look left of the fireplace, there seems to be a huge pile of clothes and toys spilling out into the lounge.

Oh, and there’s also a random exercise bike behind the sofa…

This isn’t the first time Katie’s Sussex mansion has been put under the spotlight, after the mum-of-five – who also shares four-year-old Jett with Kieran, and Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from previous relationships – was forced to defend herself following an appearance on Keith Lemon‘s Through The Keyhole.

When a TV crew was let inside the family pad, fans couldn’t help but notice horse poo in the front garden, a layer on scum over the pool and a pretty untidy wardrobe. Awks!