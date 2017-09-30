Despite giving the impression Kieran’s on his way out, Katie’s telling friends she’ll never leave him

To the outside world Katie Price is a woman out for sweet revenge, after she accused husband Kieran Hayler of having a year-long affair with their kids’ nanny, Nikki Brown.

Most recently, during her A Night With Katie Price tour, Katie, 39, forced 30-year-old Kieran to stand up out of his seat as she encouraged the audience to hurl abuse at him.

But Now can exclusively reveal that – despite her heartbreak – Katie has officially taken former stripper Kieran back and is very much looking at the bigger picture.

‘Katie felt totally humiliated when she learned Kieran had been unfaithful again,’ a well-placed source says. ‘But she can’t function being alone and is adamant they can make it work.

‘She’s batting off comments from those around her and is doing things the Pricey way. She’s got her experiences of divorce and simply can’t face going through that again.’

We’re told Katie still thinks letting her first marriage to Peter Andre crumble is one of the biggest mistakes she’s ever made, and she knows deep down Kieran is a good man.

Of course, this is not the first time Kieran has been unfaithful. In 2013, Katie – who has son Jett, four, and three-year-old daughter Bunny with him – exposed his flings with her former best friends, Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas.

But after insisting Kieran is a sex addict and subsequently putting him through therapy, Katie later admitted she’d completely forgiven him.

In February she confessed, ‘I have actually said to him I have forgiven you, and I will forget. The best thing I’ve ever done is stay with him. I definitely say I love him more now. He’s a different person – the old Kieran’s gone.’

And, on the same night Katie publicly humiliated Kieran in Swindon, she confessed he’s having treatment once more.

‘Kieran has an addiction,’ she explained. ‘He has gone back to therapy, I’ll tell you that.’

Despite what it will cost to fund househusband Kieran’s treatment, we’re told Katie feels it’s nothing compared to the emotional strain another divorce will have on her.

Our insider says, ‘Kate knows that more therapy will cost her thousands of pounds but, in her opinion, it’s worth it to maintain her sanity – especially with what she’s going through with her mum right now.’

It was recently revealed that Katie’s mum, Amy, is suffering from a terminal lung condition and may only have four years to live. It’s something that’s understandably affecting any decision the former glamour model makes right now.

Meanwhile, Kieran has opened up about his latest infidelity, explaining that it’s not attraction to other women that makes him cheat but his deep-rooted addiction.

He said, ‘I didn’t fancy Nikki. If our nanny had been 80 I’d probably still have tried to manipulate her into having sex. It didn’t matter who it was, I just wanted a fix. If it wasn’t her it would have been someone else. It was a means to an end, not the thrill of the chase.’

Nikki was quick to deny Katie and Kieran’s accusations of an affair, but he quickly responded, ‘I refuse to have Katie wrongly branded a liar. Sadly Katie is telling the truth – I cheated with our nanny.’

Now previously revealed how Kieran never actually moved out of the family home, and it looks like he’s still got his feet firmly under the table.

Last week he happily posted snaps on Instagram showing him hanging out with Katie’s eldest daughter Princess – from her marriage to Pete – and he’s been proudly supporting his wife on every date of her tour.

Our source says, ‘Taking Kieran out on tour is Katie’s way of proving to everyone he’s not a monster. She’s happy to have banter at his expense, and thinks he more than deserves that, but ultimately she wants people to know he’s just a human being with an addiction who’s made mistakes.’

One of the biggest reasons Katie – also mum to son Junior, 12, who she shares with Pete, and 15-year-old Harvey, whose dad is the footballer Dwight Yorke – is so reluctant to end her marriage to Kieran is his relationship with the kids.

Katie said previously, ‘Sometimes I feel resentful about being the breadwinner, but I know that there is real value in what he does for me and the kids.’

While Katie earns the money, Kieran is in charge of getting the kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school, cleaning, cooking and looking after their animals.

It’s because of all of this, we’re told, that Katie doesn’t want to cause any disruption to her perfectly imperfect life.

‘Kate loves Kieran but so do the kids and they’re her main priority,’ our source adds. ‘She knows he will work doubly hard to make up for hurting her again, but she also wants him to seek forgiveness from their children as they don’t deserve this.

‘In classic Pricey style Katie’s already thinking about renewing their vows once Kieran’s done enough, but he’s got a very long way to go before that happens.’