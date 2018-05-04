KP has made her feelings very clear...

Ever since Katie Price announced she was leaving her husband Kieran Hayler last August, we’ve been a little confused as to what’s actually going on.

While KP seems pretty adamant the pair are over – after she accused her ex of having an affair with their kids’ nanny – Kieran is still living in their family home with their two children, Bunny and Jett.

Not only that, but Pricey’s hubby also regularly insists the couple are still very much on, with them even making public appearances together at the Cheltenham races recently.

And now things have just got a whole lot more baffling after 39-year-old Katie shared a very cryptic message seemingly aimed at her husband/ex-husband/we have no idea.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star posted a photo of a quote with her 1.8 million followers, which reads: ‘I don’t care if my ex upgrades, downgrades, moves to the left or to the right.

‘What they do after me isn’t my business. When I’m past you, I’m past you.’

In case that wasn’t clear enough, Katie captioned the snap: ‘Fact!!!’

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on May 3, 2018 at 6:45am PDT

Ouch! This comes after 31-year-old Kieran risked the wrath of his wife when he allegedly ‘liked’ a pretty sexy underwear photo of Love Island star Kady McDermott on Instagram.

It was reported that mum-of-five Katie banned her husband from using social media after she found out that he cheated on her with friends Jane Poultney and Chrissy Thomas back in 2014.

And after be allowed back on the site last year, we can’t imagine Kieran is in KP’s good books right now.