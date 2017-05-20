Kieran Hayler tells Katie Price: ‘Stop punishing me or I’ll walk!’

Kieran loses it after Katie is snapped 'kissing' another man in Miami...

TAGS:

Drunken tattoos, topless beach photo shoots  and mystery men: it’s safe to say Katie Price left her inhibitions on the plane during her recent trip to Miami.

But while Katie, 38, was having the time of her life, husband Kieran Hayler was left at home with the kids, forced  to watch his wife’s outrageous antics play out in the papers.

The final straw for Kieran,  30, came when photos emerged seemingly showing Katie kissing another man, causing the former stripper to  hit the roof.  We’re told he  even threatened  to walk away if  Katie didn’t start treating him  with the same respect she  expects from him.

MORE: Katie Price reveals the costs of her weddings to Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

‘Kieran is not happy,’ a source  tells Now. ‘He was already wound up with the way Katie was behaving in Miami, but  the photos of her with the mystery man made his blood boil and he was quick to issue her with an ultimatum.’

His affairs with two of  Katie’s former best friends – Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas – have been  well-documented, but Now understands Kieran has had  it with his wife punishing him.

Tellingly, after the damning photos were published, Kieran shared a cryptic message on Instagram: ‘Sometimes you have to take a minute, sit  down and clear your head!’

Katie’s spoken in length about the effect Kieran’s infidelities had on her confidence, but after he was treated for sex addiction, she claimed to have forgiven him.

‘I’ve actually said to him:  “I’ve forgiven you and I will forget,”’ she insisted in February. ‘The best thing I’ve ever done is stay with him.’

Despite this, Now has learned that behind closed doors it’s  a different story. The insider continues: ‘Katie told Kieran  it was all innocent and that  she’s done nothing wrong. She said to him: “You slept with my best mates – this is just a taste  of your own medicine!” But  she’s calling his bluff – Katie knows she’s messed up this time and would be devastated  if this spelled the end of  their marriage.’

Unsurprisingly, the people behind Katie’s new reality TV show My Crazy Life are said  to be thrilled with the drama and know it will mean great things for the ratings.

But that’s another thorn in Kieran’s side: Now understands he’s had it with filming for the show and can’t wait for it to  be over so he gets his life – and his wife – back.

Our insider adds: ‘Kieran knows Katie loves being the centre of attention and is  happy to sit back and watch  her lap it up, but hanging out with other men is crossing  the line in his eyes.

‘He’s letting her get on with it for the sake of the show, but he’s never wanted to be a reality star. He can’t wait for the cameras to stop rolling so they can get back to some sense of normality.’

This level of drama is TV gold, so something tells us Kieran should get used to having the cameras around…