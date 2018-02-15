Looks like the romance might still be alive for these two...

They might have had a rocky few months but Kieran Hayler has dropped a big hint that he’s keeping the romance alive with Katie Price after taking a romantic Valentine’s Day photo.

The dad-of-two shared a picture to Instagram Stories showing a bunch of red roses alongside a card on the table in front of him, and added a winking blue heart symbol next to the floral gift.

It’s unclear whether Kieran, 30, might have got the bouquet as a present for Katie, 39, or if she had actually purchased it for him.

Either way, the snap certainly adds to the confusion surrounding their relationship which has been ongoing since Katie accused her husband of a year-long affair with the kids’ nanny.

Kieran admitted to the fling, though nanny Nikki Brown denied the claims, and Katie said at the time of the revelations last August that she’d be divorcing Kieran.

However, Kieran is still living with his wife – with whom he has son Jett, 4, and daughter Bunny, 3 – and Katie has confessed that she still loves him.

Kieran further added to speculation that they might be giving things another shot when he sent Katie a supportive message during her trip to Parliament earlier in the month, where she was battling to make online bullying an offence.

‘So proud. Good luck!!!! #HarveysLaw,’ he wrote alongside an image of hands holding a heart on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile Katie posted several messages for Valentine’s Day – but failed to mention Kieran in any of them.

The mum-of-five shared an image reading ‘I love you with all my boobs. I would say heart, but my boobs are bigger’ and added the caption: ‘Happy valentines to all my followers 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞’

It comes after Katie revealed last week that the second series of her reality show My Crazy Life will air in the summer – and that viewers will see what’s really going on with Kieran.

‘There’s always drama in the Pricey household and I think this year might well be the craziest yet so I had to do another series of “My Crazy Life” with Quest Red!’ Pricey said.

‘Taking on Parliament, helping my Mum, keeping the kids in check, and of course figuring out what is going on with Kieran – nothing is off limits and it will all be in the new show.’

Should make for interesting viewing…