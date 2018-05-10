KP enjoyed a wild night out this week

Let’s face it, Katie Price likes to have a good time – it’s why we love her so much.

And on Wednesday night the former glamour well and truly let her hair down when she partied with a load of celebs at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell.

But while Katie didn’t put any snaps on her own Instagram page, luckily former Love Island star Rykard Jenkins documented the whole evening on his. Which means we feel like we were there too…

In one snap, Rykard can be seen cosying up to the mum-of-five as he wrote: ‘Milfy lol – Na on a real. Lovely woman. Great meeting @officialkatieprice‘.

But while this pic looks pretty tame, just one flick through the reality star’s Instagram Stories tells us the night was far from low-key.

At the start of the wild evening, Rykard chatted to his followers while sitting next to KP.

‘I’m with Rykard, he was on Love Island but now he’s a [thumbs down]’, Pricey can be heard saying, before Rykard branded them both ‘Z listers’. Ouch!

Reassuring her fans, KP then added: ‘We’re not on a date, we just got put on the same table!’

In another short clip, the Loose Women star seductively ate a prawn off her new pal. Ooo er…

The night got even steamier when Rykard’s pal started giving Katie a neck massage in the middle of the bar. Only Pricey…

But things soon took a musical turn when the telly star got hold of the mic and began belting out some of her fave songs to celeb guests such as Charlotte Crosby and her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie.

While Katie was singing along to tracks like I Have Nothing and Set You Free, LI star Rykard joked: ‘She thinks she can sing.’

But the fun wasn’t over just yet, as Katie posed for a load of snaps wearing a rather random sailors hat while smoking a fake pipe. Right…

Aaaaand, again…

Meanwhile, as Katie enjoys herself down in Essex her hubby Kieran Hayler has been busy looking after their kids Jett, four, and Bunny, three.

Well, we reckon Pricey is going to be feeling VERY tired today.