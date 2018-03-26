KP fans are LOVING this new snap

Katie Price took fans back to her Jordan glamour modelling days with a very racy snap over the weekend.

Yup, while the telly star might be a busy mum-of-five nowadays but she clearly hasn’t forgotten how to work her best angles for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, 39-year-old Kate posed in a lacy pink bra, matching thong and waist trainer for the racy shot which shows off her tiny figure.

Giving her followers a classic Pricey pout, the Loose Women star can be seen grabbing her hair with one hand and resting the other on her hip.

It didn’t take long for KP’s 1.8milliom follower to flock to the sizzling snap with praise and it racked up more than 12k likes in a few hours.

‘Yesssss Katie Price looking amazing!’ said one fan. While a second agreed: ‘Hot Hot Hot.’

Meanwhile, Katie has been keeping a low profile lately after she underwent a facelift in Brussels earlier in the month and has since been covering her face with various accessories in public.

Including these HUGE sunglasses.

As well as keeping her new look under wraps, Katie also hasn’t been seen on Loose Women since January, which has got a lot of fans wondering when the telly star is planning on returning to the spotlight.

Luckily, it turns out Pricey should be back on the panel alongside the likes of Andrea McLean, Janet Street-Porter and Nadia Sawalha later in the year.

A spokesperson for the star revealed the reason behind her absence is due to a busy work schedule.

‘Katie is currently hectic on her filming schedule for her reality show,’ a spokesperson told Digital Spy.

‘She remains a regular face on Loose Women, and when filming wraps, Katie will return to her usual Loose Women slot times.’

Well, we’ll look forward to seeing how it all plays out…