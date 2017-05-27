Katie Price, Megan McKenna and more: Extreme new faces

What have these celebrities done with these extreme new faces? Dr Ross Perry, owner of CosmedicsUK, gives his expert opinion
It’s not uncommon for stars to succumb to the latest beauty treatment must-haves to look their best, but have these celebs gone down a slightly more permanent route? Waxy complexions, plumped-up pouts and puffy cheeks – this lot seem determined to freeze time…
Katie Price, 38
‘She could’ve had an allergic reaction to filler’
Katie admits she’s partial to fillers and Botox, but these sore-looking lips suggest she’s willing to risk her health. Dr Perry says: ‘Katie’s lip fillers may have got infected or created a cold-sore reaction. Filler can occasionally cause an allergic reaction, especially if done too frequently.’
Daniella Westbrook, 43
‘Her nose is completely misshapen’
After class-A drug addiction caused her septum to collapse, Danniella has had multiple procedures to repair the damage. ‘Her nose is completely misshapen these days,’ Dr Perry says. ‘It now has the appearance of looking flat. There are signs of fillers in the lips and cheeks and her eyes appear to be more open which could be down to Botox.’
Courteney Cox, 52
‘Filler could’ve been used to help her look this young’
Despite being in her 50s, Friends star Courteney shows no sign of ageing – and Dr Perry thinks this is down to clever cosmetic enhancements. He says: ‘There’s barely a line in sight, particularly around the eyes and forehead, suggesting she’s been using Botox. I’d say it’s likely she’s had both lip and cheek fillers which has helped to fill out her wrinkles.’
Caitlyn Jenner, 67
‘She appears much more feminine and sculpted’
It’s undeniable Caitlyn – formerly known as Bruce – has had surgery, but Dr Perry thinks the work she’s had done is extensive. He explains: ‘This recent image of Caitlyn appears much more feminine. I believe she’s had a face-lift, brow lift and an eyelift. Botox and fillers have also been used to achieve a youthful complexion.’
Noah Cyrus, 17
‘Based on this image, she’s definitely had work done’
Miley’s younger sister is stepping out on her own and it appears she’s already getting used to the superficial ways of Hollywood… ‘Based on this image I’d say Noah has definitely had lip fillers,’ Dr Perry says. ‘I wouldn’t advise she has any more. Her appearance has a slightly waxy look, which could suggest she’s also had Botox. Her cheeks appear more rounded, meaning she could’ve had fillers.’
Michelle Keegan, 29
‘For someone her age, I’d expect to see more wrinkles’
Often regarded as a stunning natural beauty, Michelle’s always maintained she’s never had any work done. But what does Dr Perry think? He says: ‘It’s lip size again. Injectable filler would achieve it, but it’s been done very well. Her skin is flawless and for someone her age I’d expect more expression lines. I’d say she’s had a small amount of Botox.’
Martina Big, 28
‘Less is often far better than more’
German model Martina previously admitted to having three rounds of melanin injections to achieve what she described as a ‘crispy brown’ tan. Dr Perry says: ‘Wow, wow, wow! I can honestly say I have no idea what’s going on here. There is a significant amount of filler in her lips giving an entirely unnatural look and extreme fillers in her cheek, resulting in a “chipmunk” appearance. Less is often far better than more.’
Megan McKenna, 24
‘Her lips are twice the size they once were’
There’s no denying Megan now looks completely different to her short-lived time on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and it appears she’s already concerned about ageing. ‘Her lips are twice the size they once were,’ says Dr Perry. ‘Megan is young, but her skin has a very smooth appearance, suggesting she’s been using Botox in her forehead and around the eyes. I’d say she’s also been having fillers in her cheeks.’
Kylie Jenner,19
Everyone knows Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister has had lip fillers, but is that where she draws the line? ‘Kylie looks like a completely different person,’ Dr Perry says. ‘I think this is down to some very good plastic surgery. I believe she’s had her nose reshaped, fillers in her cheeks and Botox around the eyes and frown area. This has helped to lift her eyebrows, giving her a more arched look.’