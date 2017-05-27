Katie Price, Megan McKenna and more: Extreme new faces

What have these celebrities done with these extreme new faces? Dr Ross Perry, owner of CosmedicsUK, gives his expert opinion

TAGS:

It’s not uncommon for stars to succumb to the latest beauty treatment must-haves to look their best, but have these celebs gone down a slightly more permanent route? Waxy complexions, plumped-up pouts and puffy cheeks – this lot seem determined to freeze time…

 