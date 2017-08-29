The star's nanny has insisted she's done nothing wrong

Katie Price sensationally claimed she was divorcing husband Kieran Hayler over the weekend after he allegedly admitted to having a year-long affair with their kids’ nanny.

But now the pair’s nanny has DENIED sleeping with the former glamour model’s hubby, insisting she is just using her as an ‘excuse’ to end their marriage.

‘I did not sleep with Kieran. It’s all lies,’ Nikki Brown told The Sun.

Mum-of-five Katie claimed to have found ‘intimate emails’ between Nikki and Kieran which proved they’d had an affair, but 40-year-old Nikki has now insisted those emails were actually about money she’s owed.

‘Katie owed me thousands and thousands of pounds,’ the nanny continued.



‘She’s read some emails and assumed we’re having an affair.

‘There’s nothing intimate or sexual in them and I know because I sent them.’

She then added: ‘Katie wanted a divorce, she wants an excuse to get out and blame someone else.’

Nikki hit back after Katie, 39, revealed that she was divorcing Kieran after discovering he’d cheated on her yet again.

Katie – who shares two children Jet, 4, and Bunny, 3, with Kieran, as well as Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from previous relationships – previously forgave her other half for having an affair with her best friend, Jane Poutney in 2014 and the pair renewed their vows last year.

But after confronting him about cheating on her again, the Loose Women star told The Sun: ‘For a year I was basically paying her to f*** my husband’.

The CBB winner continued: ‘Kieran told me they were f***ing all over my house for a year.

‘They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids’ bathroom.’

‘When I confronted him he denied it at first, even when I said she’d admitted it. I was crying, asking, “How could you do this to me again?”

‘I was absolutely gutted and I was crying and going mad.’

We have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll here of Katie’s drama.