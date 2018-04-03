It looks like these two barely speak at all

After meeting on I’m A Celebrity back in 2004, Katie Price and Peter Andre became the reality couple of the noughties.

They had a popular TV franchise, an adorable young family and even their own single. And what a single it was…

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be and in 2009 the famous duo – who share kids Junior, 12, and Princess, 11, – broke hearts everywhere when they decided to call it quits.

But despite divorcing almost nine years ago, it looks like these two still aren’t on the greatest terms, as KP has revealed she barely sees her ex hubby at all – and can only speak through a group chat with Pete’s wife Emily.

‘Apparently he won’t text me without Emily being on it,’ she told OK! magazine.

Opening up about their fractured relationship, the mum-of-five then went on: ‘It’s just weird when you were with someone for so many years and they’re not the same person you thought and your relationship’s different.

‘Everyone with an ex will feel the same. We’ve all got separate lives, it doesn’t matter.’

The 39-year-old later went on to joke that her and Emily, 28, are like ‘chalk and cheese’, adding: ‘She’s feminine, well-spoken and educated, and I’m a nutter.’

It comes after Katie also opened up about her own relationship with husband Kieran Hayler.

Despite announcing plans to divorce back in August – after Kieran allegedly had a one-year affair with their kids’ nanny (something which she denies) – Pricey revealed the couple are still living together so he can sort through his ‘deeper issues’.

‘I’m sick to death of having to justify myself,’ she told OK! magazine. ‘People are always speculating about whether we’re together or not, and yes, he’s obviously in the house.

‘He’s got mental health problems, he’s sorting it out. He’s got deeper issues.’