As problems in her marriage continue, determined Katie's obsession with her ex-husband Peter Andre is back

Since their shock split in 2009, to say there’s been no love lost between Katie Price and Peter Andre would be an understatement.

But, following current husband Kieran Hayler’s latest infidelity, Now can exclusively reveal that, instead of working on her own marriage, Katie, 39, has big plans for her and 44-year-old Pete this year, despite him being loved up with wife Emily MacDonagh…

‘Kate’s living in the past right now,’ a well-placed source says. ‘She’s obsessing over her relationship with Pete and how she can bring them closer again.

‘Her marriage to Kieran is being held together by a thread and, while she’s got no intention of going through her third divorce, Kate is using Pete as a distraction.’

Mum-of-five Katie has spoken in the past of how singer Pete became the love of her life after meeting him during the 2004 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. She said, ‘We were obsessed with each other, I never had a relationship quite like that before. He was the love of my life, I never wanted to split up with him, but we did and that’s that.’

And Katie even suspects new reality couples are trying to emulate the success she and Pete enjoyed, which included a string of their own TV shows.

‘I think a lot of people are trying to be like how me and Pete were,’ Katie said. ‘Because we made a career out of it, we were a brand. But there was only one Katie and Peter. You can’t recreate that!’

Now understands Katie – who married ex-stripper Kieran in 2013 – wants to work with Peter again and believes having him back in her life will resolve all of her problems.

Our insider says, ‘Kate is convinced she and Pete could own daytime TV. She’s had a taste of it with Loose Women, but now she wants more. At the moment, Kate is focusing on anything she can to put off working things out with Kieran, and now it’s Pete’s turn.’

Of course, in true Pricey style, we’re told Katie thinks Pete needs a makeover before they work together, with our source adding, ‘She thinks some new clothes and Botox wouldn’t be a bad thing.’

And, although Pete has always been less open about his feelings towards her, he has admitted they’re getting on better than ever.

‘Me and Kate, we’re OK now. We all get on really well, which is excellent, so that just adds to the peace and serenity and the kids are really happy and it’s really nice.’

So could we soon see Katie and Pete teaming up for a new TV show? Never underestimate the Pricey…