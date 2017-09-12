This Instagram snap has got everyone talking

Katie Price is focusing on her family following her split from Kieran Hayler and has given fans an adorable glimpse into her home life with a new photo of daughter Bunny.

However, the picture has caused a whole lot of confusion amongst Pricey’s Instagram fans who’ve been asking questions about the snap…

Katie, 39, uploaded a shot of three-year-old Bunny sleeping on Monday, where the tot is seen resting with her eyes closed.

‘Look at those lashes on 🐰 bops 😍,’ proud mum Katie captioned the post.

But many of her followers were a bit baffled as they’d thought that the picture was actually of Princess, Katie’s ten-year-old daughter from her marriage to Peter Andre.

‘Ooh I thought that was Princess at first glance,’ one fan commented, whilst another wrote: ‘I thought it was princess too!’

And one added: ‘Awww very cute!! Looks the spitting image of you and Princess’

Meanwhile one confused fan simply posted: ‘Wtf!!!!!’

Others called Bunny the ‘double’ of her big sister, whilst another thought she also bears a resemblance to brother Junior, 12.

Katie has Bunny and Jett, 4, with Kieran, Junior and Princess from her relationship with Pete and Harvey, 15, by ex-footballer Dwight Yorke.

The cute photo comes as the glamour model focuses on her children following her dramatic break-up with Kieran after she accused him of a year-long affair with their nanny.

‘Just focusing on my kids and my family,’ Katie told her Twitter fans on Tuesday.

Last month Katie opened up about the situation on Loose Women and explained that the children are aware of what’s happening, something that has changed from when Kieran cheated on Katie in 2014 with two of her best friends.

‘‘When someone sticks the knife in the first time… I was distraught,’ the mum-of-five explained. ‘But I’m acting different this time. The kids are older, they know what’s going on.’

She went on to say: ‘The children absolutely adore him. It’s not just me this has affected.

‘He was going to adopt Harvey. I want him to still do stuff with them – why should they suffer? He’ll still be involved and help with the kids.’

Since then Katie has revealed plans to join a dating app following the split.