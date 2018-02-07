The glamour model's back with an explosive new series

Katie Price has revealed that she’s returning to our screens with a second series of her reality show – and it’s going to be SERIOUSLY explosive.

The new episodes of the 39-year-old’s fly-on-the-wall programme My Crazy Life will explain what’s REALLY going on between Katie and husband Kieran Hayler, whose relationship status has been up in the air after she accused him of cheating last August.

Kieran, 30, admitted to a year-long affair with the kids’ nanny Nikki Brown, though Nikki has denied these claims.

Not only that but Katie’s fans will also get to see some emotional scenes as she deals with mum Amy’s terminal lung condition, plus she’ll be seen on her recent visit to Parliament in her battle to make online bullying a criminal offence following the cruel trolling of her son Harvey.

‘There’s always drama in the Pricey household and I think this year might well be the craziest yet so I had to do another series of “My Crazy Life” with Quest Red!’ the mum-of-five says.

‘Taking on Parliament, helping my Mum, keeping the kids in check, and of course figuring out what is going on with Kieran – nothing is off limits and it will all be in the new show.’

Eek, we can’t wait! The new series is set to hit out screens this summer.

The show’s debut last July proved divisive amongst viewers, with some calling it ‘embarrassing’ and ‘staged’ whilst others praised the programme for being ‘funny’ and ‘compulsive viewing’.

And with Katie’s personal life having been VERY eventful over the past few months, something tells us that the second series will be just as controversial.

The news comes just a day after Katie headed to Parliament to discuss the petition she launched targeting online bullies after the abuse that Harvey – who suffers from multiple disabilities including partial sight loss, autism, ADHD and Prader-Willi syndrome – has received.

Kieran then seemed to dispel rumours of a split when he posted a supportive message for Katie on Instagram Stories featuring the words: ‘So proud. Good luck!!!! #HarveysLaw’

We can’t wait to find out what’s really happening between these two when My Crazy Life hits our screens!