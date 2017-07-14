Katie Price gives fans an eyeful as she strips nearly NAKED in Loose Women dressing room

She's got some cheek...

Katie Price is never too far from controversy and now the Loose Women panellist has given her fans a cheeky behind the scenes glimpse of her dressing room shenanigans.

Katie took to Instagram to show her fans what really happens before she appears on the ITV daytime show.

In a string of videos Katie shares her changing room antics which consisted of a little dancing session, a bit of hair and make-up and er, a strip dance.

The video shows Katie prancing around her dressing room to music whilst whipping off her jumper to reveal that she is braless.

The star then continues her saucy strip tease and pulls down her tracksuit bottoms to reveal nothing but her bare bum cheeks! Ooh, er.

And it seems as though Katie likes revealing all in her dressing room as she also told her fans in a candid make-up free video that she had a spot and a serious case of bed hair.

See even celebs have the same everyday struggles as us.

Katie’s revealing display comes days after she was confessed that she has considered hiring a prostitute for disabled son Harvey, when he turns 18.

The Loose Women panellist has been hit with a fresh batch of criticism recently after the premiere of her new reality show My Crazy Life.

Fans we’re left shell-shocked after Katie shared a topless pic from her glamour modelling days to her kids, including two-year-old daughter Bunny.

However others were quick to praise the show with one writing: ‘How nice to see @KatiePrice back on our screens… #MyCrazyLife’.

Whilst another said: ‘So pleased @KatiePrice has made a return to our screens on #QuestRed Junior & Princess are so funny’.

With fans divided, we’re sure we’ll be hearing and seeing a lot more from Katie soon!