Pricey's sticking with non-traditional choices for her future kids

Katie Price is looking forward to having more children – and has already got a memorable name picked out for her next baby.

The glamour model revealed live on Wednesday’s edition of Loose Women that she’s planning to call her sixth child Royalty, regardless of whether its a boy or a girl.

Katie, 39, has a history of opting for non-traditional choices with her previous five kids and revealed: ‘I’m not pregnant, by the way… but obviously I’ve got a Princess and a Bunny, Harvey was named after my granddad and Junior because he’s a mini Pete.

‘But I actually like the name Royalty, I don’t care if no-one else does.’

Host Ruth Langsford then asked if she meant that she likes names of members of the royal family such as Harry or Beatrice, but Pricey clarified that it’s the actual term Royalty that she likes.

‘No, Royalty! Boy or girl,’ the mum-of-five explained.

Not only has she got that lined up but Katie’s also planned similarly unorthodox names for any other babies that might come along.

‘Then I want Prince, then King, then Duchess – I’ve got them all named up,’ she revealed. ‘I don’t know how many more I’m having.’

Ruth then asked if Katie was going to have ‘the whole monarchy’, prompting her to enthusiastically reply: ‘Yeah! Why not?’

Unusual names are often like Marmite for getting a love/hate response and Katie’s choices certainly sparked quite a reaction from viewers…

‘Poor child, thats an invite for mocking from other children and a statment about perceived status, grow up @MissKatiePrice,’ one unimpressed watcher Tweeted.

Another simply wrote: ‘I thought wow okay’

Meanwhile one called it ‘tacky’ and another remarked: ‘imagine naming a baby royalty’

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 15, by Dwight Yorke; Junior, 11, and Princess, 9, from her marriage to Peter Andre; and Jett, 3, and Bunny, 2, with husband Kieran Hayler.

She’s always been open about wanting more babies and said on Loose Women back in March: ‘It would kill me if the doctors said I can’t have anymore children. I want three more.’