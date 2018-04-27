Pricey went under the knife to fix 'botched' surgery

Two months on from having corrective surgery, Katie Price has opened up on how she REALLY feels about her ‘new face’ – and fortunately it’s positive.

The glamour model went under the knife to correct a ‘botched’ facelift in February and has been keeping a pretty low profile since, apart from THAT appearance at the London Marathon last weekend.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Kieran Hayler’s ex reveals the real reason he cheated on Katie Price

Now Katie has proudly showed off her look in a new Instagram photo and spoke of how thrilled she is with the results of the procedure.

‘Friday feeling so happy with my new face,’ the mum-of-five captioned the picture. ‘Thankyou Frank Plovier feel so much better’

In the snap Katie gives the camera a sultry look as she models glam make-up and wears her brunette locks in relaxed waves.

Pricey’s not the only one feeling her appearance right now as fans were full of praise for her chic style too.

‘Oh wow. Literally the most stunning 😍 you look incredible @officialkatieprice 😱,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘U’ve had so many different looks over the years but I have to say that I think this is the nicest one!’

And one agreed: ‘Oh my Katie you look amazing!!’

Meanwhile one said: ‘Yes the queen is back’

The positive feedback comes after Katie received some criticism following her brief attempt at running the London Marathon.

Pricey had tried to take part to raise awareness of her mum Amy’s terminal lung condition and wore a giant pair of lungs costume to make her point.

However, due to the outfit being very heavy as well as the fact that she was suffering from a knee injury, Katie dropped out at around the 10k – 15k mark.

She later defended herself on Instagram and told fans: ‘I did train for the run ,tried my best in a heavy outfit and if my mummy is proud that’s what matters to me ❤’