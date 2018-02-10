Katie Price addresses Alex Reid revenge porn claims

It was reported Katie showed a TV audience explicit clips featuring her ex-husband

Katie Price has addressed claims she showed a sexually explicit video of ex-husband Alex Reid to a TV audience during an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

It was reported Katie, 39, was being investigated by police for ‘harassment’ after allegedly showing the clip, featuring Alex dressed as his female alter-ego Roxanne, to 40 people in the CBBBOTS audience – something she’s since denied.

In a statement posted on social media, the former glamour model said: ‘I would like to make the following clear – 1. I do not have any videos of Alex or Roxanne on my phone. 2. I do not have any sexual images of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone. 3. I did not show TV audience members a video of Alex or Roxanne engaged in sexual activity, nor would I.’

Katie added: ‘I take online bullying and revenge porn seriously. My family has been subjected to such and I have been the victim of revenge porn. I would not do it to someone else.’

It comes after mum-of-five Katie appeared in front of The Commons Petitions Committee to give evidence about her campaign to make online abuse illegal, after her disabled son Harvey became the repeated victim of social media trolls.

After cage fighter Alex said he was ‘very upset’ over the claims, Katie responded: ‘It is sad that my attempting to push through help for those bullied online is used by someone to suggest I have behaved in this way or to get publicity for themselves.’

Katie and Alex married in February 2010 before splitting less than a year later.