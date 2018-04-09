AWKS! Katie Price accused of ‘ripping off fans’ on her new fashion website

Things are only getting worse for KP...

Katie Price has come under fire again after she was accused of ‘ripping off her fans’ by selling clothes from her fashion website at ‘inflated prices’.

While the former glamour model claims to selling her products at discounts of nearly £200, some of the clothes and accessories have been found for as much as £60 less on Chinese fashion website Ali Express.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

According to The Sun, mum-of-five Katie’s site lists a High Neck Knit Pullover as having been reduced from £277.90 to £83.37, but it’s being sold for just £17.33 on Ali Express which also includes free shipping from China.

More: Katie Price claims ex-husband Peter Andre will only text her on THIS condition

Some other examples of the price differences include a Long Sleeve Bandage Dress – which KP claims to have reduced from £197.90 to £39.58 – being sold for £13.61 at Ali Express.

And a heart phone case going for £20 on Pricey’s site is just 81p on Ali – which is a small business created in China.

Following the revelation, a source told The Sun: ‘It’s outrageous. She is just ripping off her loyal fans’, but when approached for a comment by the publication, a spokesman for the telly star declined to comment.

It’s not been a great year for KP’s business ventures as the news comes just weeks after it was reported that her clothing company KP Boutique – which she launched in 2016 to sell loungewear – was left with just £13 in the bank. Eeek!

Meanwhile, the telly star has faced a tough week after she was snapped leaving a Police station in Hertfordshire following claims of ‘revenge porn’ by her ex husband Alex Reid.

Following reports Katie had allegedly shown 40 members of the Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side audience ‘lewd’ footage of her ex, 42-year-old Alex later confirmed he was taking legal action against the star.

But having always furiously denied having any videos of her her former husband, Pricey is said to have voluntarily visited the police station to be questioned.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police issued a statement confirming that no arrests or charges had been made, adding: ‘A 39-year-old woman attended a station.