You NEED to see these sweet 'back to school' snaps

It’s the end of the summer which means the days are shorter, the nights are colder and the kids are back at school.

And just like every other proud parent in the land, celebrities have flocked to social media to share adorable photos of their little ones dressed up in their new uniforms ready for the first day at school.

Mum-of-five Katie Price was first up to post an adorable shot of 12-year-old Junior and 10-year-old Princess who she shares with ex-hubby Peter Andre.

Sharing the snap with her 1.6million followers, Katie’s mini-mes can be seen cuddling up in front of her HUGE pink car while smiling at the camera.

While Junior looks the spitting image of his popstar dad, Princess has definitely got her mum’s pout.

First day back for 👑 and J ❤️ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

It didn’t take long for KP’s fans to comment on the sweet photo, with one gushing: ‘Lovely pic @officalkatieprice.you must be one proud mumma x’.

Another added: ‘Such gorgeous kids’, while a third agreed: ‘So gorgeous and so grown up.’

But Katie wasn’t the only one as stars including Coleen Rooney and Rochelle Humes are also among those to have shared snaps of their kids as they start the new term.

Despite her recent heartache, Coleen said she was ‘bursting with pride’ as seven-year-old son Kai returned to school, also sharing a sweet picture of Klay, 4, on his first day.

Big school for my gorgeous Klay!! 💙 A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

How cute is that?

The Saturdays star Rochelle – who shares two children with hubby Marvin – wasn’t far behind as she also posted a snap of eldest daughter Alaia-Mai, 4, as she prepared to set off for primary school.

Next to the sweet shot, she wrote: ‘Off she goes, our big baby starts big school. Where has the time gone?! The world is your oyster baby girl. She’s fine, I’m not..’ Okay, our hearts have officially melted.

Off she goes, our big baby starts big school 💔 Where has the time gone?! The world is your oyster baby girl. She's fine, I'm not.. A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Pop legend Elton John also photographed his two boys Zachary and Elijah and said it ‘warmed his heart’. Ours too…

Warms my heart ❤️😢 @davidfurnish #BackToSchool A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

While Britain’s Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden gave her 578k followers a rare insight into her family life with a black and white shot of her daughters Alexa, 11 and Hollie, 5 holding hands.

Next to the cute shot, the 46-year-old wrote: ‘My little Lexi going up into ‘Big’ #school. Can’t believe how the #time has just flown #together #sisters #newera’.

My little Lexi going up into 'Big' #school. HRH -year 1 -can't believe how the #time has just flown #together #sisters #newera A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

AW. If that doesn’t melt your hearts, nothing will!