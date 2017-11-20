Only Katie!

With five children of her own, Katie Price knows a thing or two about pregnancy.

So over the weekend she stepped in to give Love Island‘s Cara de la Hoyde a bit of friendly advice about her imminent arrival.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Reality star, Cara – who’s due to welcome her first baby with on/off boyfriend Nathan Massey in the next few days – is clearly keen to meet her tot, as she Tweeted on Sunday: ‘Long walk completed. Hot bath next. #MissionBabyEviction.’

And among the fans who rushed to give the LI winner some advice on ways to naturally bring on labour, was CBB star Katie.

MORE: Katie Price fans urge star to stop having plastic surgery after shocking picture on Instagram

But in typical Pricey style, instead of suggesting a spicy curry or a mug of green tea, the 39-year-old told Cara: ‘Believe it or not, sex and the man’s sperm brings it on.’ Ooo err.



And Cara was quick to respond with her own cheeky message, as she tagged baby daddy Nathan and added a crying laughing face emoji and some googly eyes.

Does this mean she’s taking the x-rated tip on board?