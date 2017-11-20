Only Katie!
With five children of her own, Katie Price knows a thing or two about pregnancy.
So over the weekend she stepped in to give Love Island‘s Cara de la Hoyde a bit of friendly advice about her imminent arrival.
Reality star, Cara – who’s due to welcome her first baby with on/off boyfriend Nathan Massey in the next few days – is clearly keen to meet her tot, as she Tweeted on Sunday: ‘Long walk completed. Hot bath next. #MissionBabyEviction.’
And among the fans who rushed to give the LI winner some advice on ways to naturally bring on labour, was CBB star Katie.
But in typical Pricey style, instead of suggesting a spicy curry or a mug of green tea, the 39-year-old told Cara: ‘Believe it or not, sex and the man’s sperm brings it on.’ Ooo err.
And Cara was quick to respond with her own cheeky message, as she tagged baby daddy Nathan and added a crying laughing face emoji and some googly eyes.
Does this mean she’s taking the x-rated tip on board?
This comes after rumours that Cara and Nathan had reunited just weeks before the birth of their first child together.
The couple fell for each other on Love Island in 2016, but split earlier this year shortly after 25-year-old Cara revealed she was pregnant.
But while the pair have insisted they’re co-parenting as friends, it looks like they could be headed for a romantic reunion just in time for the arrival of their little one.
A source told The Sun: ‘Cara and Nathan are very happy at the moment, I think the baby has bought them closer together and I’ve never seen Cara so happy.
‘They’ve been out on romantic dates and they’ve been spending the a night together every couple of weeks.’
The insider added: ‘Cara and Nathan are not living together but it’s been rumoured that this is the next natural step for them both. They’re going to make the perfect family.’
AW! Well, whatever is going on with the expectant parents, we can’t wait to meet their Love Island baby.